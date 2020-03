March 25 (Reuters) - Veteranpoolen AB:

* VETERANPOOLEN AB - POSTPONES AGM

* VETERANPOOLEN AB - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THE AGM DUE TO THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS

* VETERANPOOLEN AB - UNTIL THAT, BOARD WILL ANALYZE THE SITUATION AND THEN EVALUATE PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019

* VETERANPOOLEN AB - AGM WILL BE HELD NO LATER THAN JUNE 30, 2020