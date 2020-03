BRIEF-Vetoquinol FY EBITDA Up At 65.4 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - VETOQUINOL SA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 28.6M (-EUR 7.7M)

* FY EBITDA EUR 65.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* VETOQUINOL HAS CONFIRMED ITS ELIGIBILITY FOR THE FRENCH PEA-PME PERSONAL EQUITY PLAN

* FY TOTAL SALES EUR 396.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 367.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONSIDERS THAT Q2 2020 SALES AND RESULTS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE IS SOUND; THE NET CASH AVAILABLE WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO WEATHER THIS CRISIS

* TOTAL GROUP NET CASH STOOD AT EUR 72.4M AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* BOARD WILL SUBMIT A DRAFT DIVIDEND AMOUNTING TO EUR 0.48 PER SHARE TO THE MAY 26, 2020 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAY HOWEVER OPT TO MODIFY THIS DIVIDEND PRIOR TO THE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING UNDER THE COVID-19 CONTEXT