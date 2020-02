BRIEF-Vetoquinol To Acquire Rights For Profender And Drontal

Feb 13 (Reuters) - VETOQUINOL SA:

* VETOQUINOL TO ACQUIRE RIGHTS FOR PROFENDER® AND DRONTAL® FROM ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH FOR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UK

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY MID-YEAR 2020

* ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH COMBINATION OF AVAILABLE CASH AND COMMITTED FINANCING FROM VETOQUINOL BANKING PARTNERS FOR $140 MILLION IN AN ALL CASH DEAL SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY POST-CLOSING ADJUSTMENTS

* MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY LLP ACTED AS LEGAL COUNSEL TO VETOQUINOL