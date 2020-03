BRIEF-Vetropack FY EBIT Up At CHF 90.2 Mln

March 17 (Reuters) - VETROPACK HOLDING SA:

* BOOSTED ITS NET SALES BY 3.5% TO CHF 714.9 MILLION IN THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR (2018: 690.7 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT INCREASED BY 25.6% TO CHF 73.0 MILLION (2018: CHF 58.1 MILLION)

* FY EBIT: CHF 90.2 MILLION (2018: CHF 78.4 MILLION)

* CURRENT WORLDWIDE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GLOBAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN 2020

* AT THIS POINT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO DETERMINE WHAT IMPLICATIONS CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE FOR VETROPACK GROUP

* PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF CHF 65.00 GROSS (2018: CHF 50.00) BE PAID PER BEARER SHARE AND CHF 13.00 GROSS (2018: CHF 10.00) PER REGISTERED SHARE Source text: bit.ly/33n8yr7 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)