BRIEF-Vetropack Holding FY EBIT Up At CHF 78.4 Mln

March 19 (Reuters) - Vetropack Holding SA:

* FY NET SALES AT CHF 690.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 631.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT AT CHF 78.4 MILLION VERSUS CHF 64.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AT CHF 58.1 MILLION VERSUS CHF 57.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL PROPOSE GROSS PAYOUT OF CHF 50.00 PER BEARER SHARE AND GROSS PAYOUT OF CHF 10.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE

* SAYS INVESTMENTS WILL REMAIN AT AN ABOVE-AVERAGE LEVEL IN THE 2019 FISCAL YEAR

* SEES TO KEEP THE OPERATING RESULT IN 2019 AT THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2OdQ7gW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)