BRIEF-Vetropack Holding FY Profit Up At CHF 57.0 Million

March 20 (Reuters) - VETROPACK HOLDING SA:

* FY NET SALES: CHF 631.5 MILLION (2016: CHF 601.7 MILLION)

* FY EBIT: CHF 64.1 MILLION (2016: CHF 49.3 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT: CHF 57.0 MILLION (2016: CHF 42.6 MILLION)

* 2018 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT, LOOKS SET TO COME IN BELOW LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* LOOKS SET TO BE ABLE TO UTILISE ALL ITS CAPACITY TO FULL AND INCREASE SLIGHTLY ITS NET SALES IN 2018

* ANTICIPATING 2018OPERATING RESULT ON PAR WITH LAST YEAR DUE TO HIGHER EXPENSES INCURRED ON TWO FURNACE PROJECTS

* GROSS DIVIDEND OF CHF 45.00 (2016: CHF 38.50) PER BEARER SHARE AND CHF 9.00 (2016: CHF 7.70) PER REG SHARE