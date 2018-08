BRIEF-Vetropack Holding H1 Consolidated Profit At CHF 30.0 Mln

Aug 28 (Reuters) - VETROPACK HOLDING SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES FROM GOODS AND SERVICES ROSE BY 12.8% TO CHF 350.0 MILLION (2017: CHF 310.2 MILLION)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED EBIT AT CHF 40.6 MILLION, UP BY 34.0% YEAR ON YEAR (2017: CHF 30.3 MILLION)

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 30.0 MILLION (2017: CHF 24.7 MILLION)

* FORECASTING A SLIGHT FALL IN H2 NET SALES AND PERFORMANCE COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2018

* OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 AS A WHOLE LOOKS LIKELY TO EXCEED THAT ACHIEVED LAST YEAR BY SOME MARGIN