Nov 12 (Reuters) - VETROPACK HOLDING SA:

* SIGNS PRELIMINARY PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO BUY PLOT OF LAND IN BOFFALORA SOPRA TICINO TO BUILD NEW LEADING-EDGE GLASSWORKS

* IT WILL REPLACE EXISTING PLANT IN TREZZANO BY END OF 2021

* PLANS TO INVEST AROUND EURO 200 MILLION DURING THESE THREE YEARS