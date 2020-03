BRIEF-Vetropack To Modify Capital Structure, Plan Share Split

March 17 (Reuters) - VETROPACK HOLDING SA:

* LISTED BEARER SHARES ARE TO BE CONVERTED INTO CLASS A REGISTERED SHARES AND CURRENT REGISTERED SHARES ARE NOW TO BE DESIGNATED AS CLASS B REGISTERED SHARES

* 220,480 BEARER SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 50, ARE TO BE SPLIT AT A RATIO OF 1:50 INTO 11,024,000 BEARER SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 1

* 880,000 REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 10, ARE TO BE SPLIT AT A RATIO OF 1:50 INTO 44,000,000 REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.20

* CONVERSION AND RENAMING OF 11,024,000 BEARER SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 1.00, INTO 11,024,000 CLASS A REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 1.00

* RENAMING OF 44,000,000 REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.20, INTO 44,000,000 CLASS B REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.20

* CONVERSION OF 13,750,000 CLASS B REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.20, AT A RATIO OF 5:1 INTO 2,750,000 CLASS A REGISTERED SHARES, EACH WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 1.00