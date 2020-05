BRIEF-Vetrya FY Proforma Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 6.2 Mln

May 27 (Reuters) - Vetrya SpA:

* FY PRO FORMA REVENUE EUR 46.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRO-FORMA NET LOSS EUR 6.2 MILLION VERSUS PRO-FORMA PROFIT EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS SOLIDITY OF FINANCIAL STRUCTURE, EXPECTS TO RETURN TO PROFIT IN 2020

* FORECAST DATA FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020 ALLOW US TO ACHIEVE BETTER 2020 RESULTS THAN 2019 - CEO

* WITH THE START OF PHASE 2, WE WILL ALSO FOLLOW UP ON THE OPENING OF MOSCOW OFFICE - CEO