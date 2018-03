March 16 (Reuters) - VEXIM SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 7.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 7.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 21.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROFITABILITY TARGET FOR 2017 HAS NOT BEEN REACHED