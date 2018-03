March 14 (Reuters) - Vf Corp:

* VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS

* VF CORP - ‍TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* VF CORP - ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF'S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE