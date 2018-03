March 19 (Reuters) - VF Corp:

* VF CORPORATION ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP, LLC

