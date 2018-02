BRIEF-VF Corp Q4 Loss Per Share $0.18

Feb 16 (Reuters) - VF Corp:

* ‍Q4 LOSS PER SHARE WAS $0.18 ON A REPORTED BASIS​

* ON ADJUSTED BASIS, QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $1.01​

* AT QUARTER END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 20 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2016 LEVEL

* SAYS REVENUE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.9 BILLION FOR TRANSITION QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 - SEC FILING

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE INCREASED 20 PERCENT TO $3.6 BILLION (UP 18 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL)​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $3.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $0.65 FOR TRANSITION QUARTER ENDING MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $2.95 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FULL YEAR 2017 REPORTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.79, INCLUDING $1.15 PER SHARE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM U.S. TAX LEGISLATION​ Source text: (bit.ly/2EMKjsm) Further company coverage: