BRIEF-VF Corp Sees FY 2019 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $3.48 To $3.53

May 4 (Reuters) - VF Corp:

* VF REPORTS RESULTS FOR TRANSITION PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.48 TO $3.53

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BILLION

* REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $13.45 BILLION TO $13.55 BILLION FOR 2019

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.66, REVENUE VIEW $2.92 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $3.48 TO $3.53 FOR 2019

* CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BILLION FOR 2019

* AT QUARTER-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PERCENT FOR 2019

* SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MILLION

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.48, REVENUE VIEW $13.30 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BILLION VERSUS $2.50 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: