BRIEF-Vf Corporation Provides Update On Business Impact Of Coronavirus In China

Feb 7 (Reuters) - VF Corp:

* VF CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON BUSINESS IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IN CHINA

* VF CORP - ABOUT 60 PERCENT OF VF’S OWNED AND PARTNER STORES IN CHINA HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS MITIGATION EFFORTS

* VF CORP - STORES CURRENTLY OPEN IN CHINA HAVE EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT DECLINES IN RETAIL TRAFFIC

* VF CORP - IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO GAUGE IMPACT TO OUR SUPPLY CHAIN AT THIS POINT

* VF CORP - WILL PROVIDE UPDATE AS TO OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF CORONAVIRUS DURING VF'S Q4 FISCAL 2020 CONFERENCE CALL IN MAY 2020