May 2 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* REG-VGP NV: VGP SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE FOURTH CLOSING WITH THE VGP EUROPEAN LOGISTICS JOINT VENTURE

* TRANSACTION VALUE IS IN EXCESS OF EUR 400 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS TRANSACTION (INCLUDING DISPOSED CASH) AMOUNTS TO CIRCA EUR 301 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)