Nov 30 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* ‍NEW VGP LOGISTICS PARK TO BE DEVELOPED IN DRESDEN​

* ‍SSW STOLZE STAHL WAREN GMBH HAS LEASED ALMOST 5,000 SQUARE METERS OF NEW CONSTRUCTION SPACE FROM VGP IN BERLIN

* ‍VGP PLANS DEVELOPMENT OF THREE NEW LOGISTICS AND PRODUCTION HALLS OF 78,000 M² OF IN INDUSTRIAL PARK STAR PARK HALLE (SAALE)​

* ‍L‘ISOLANTE K-FLEX WILL RENT A HALL OF 10,000 SQ METERS IN PARK STAR PARK HALLE​

* CONSTRUCTION OF DRESDEN PARK TO START IN SPRING 2018​ Source text: bit.ly/2zRcXae Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)