BRIEF-VGP to launch potential SPO

Sept 27 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* ‍POTENTIAL SPO​

* ‍OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE IN NEAR FUTURE​

* ‍OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE FREE FLOAT, WHICH CURRENTLY STANDS AT 10.14%, AND LIQUIDITY OF VGP‘S SHARES​

* ‍VGP WILL NOT ISSUE ANY ORDINARY SHARES AND WOULD NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING​

* ‍J.P. MORGAN AND KBC SECURITIES HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR INTENDED OFFERING​

* ‍BELFIUS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-LEAD MANAGER AND ING AS CO-MANAGER​

* JAN VAN GEET WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD MORE THAN 30% OF SHARES OF VGP AND WILL REMAIN CEO OF VGP

* BART VAN MALDEREN WILL CONTINUE TO HOLD A SIGNIFICANT STAKE IN VGP AND SERVE ON BOARD AS A DIRECTOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)