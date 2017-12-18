FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-VHQ Media Holdings to issue 5.2 million shares to fund acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18(Reuters) - VHQ Media Holdings Ltd

* Says it signs letter of intent with a Beijing-based culture and media firm (target firm) to acquire stake in target firm

* Says it plans to issue 5.2 million shares with par value of T$10 per share to fund the acquisition

* 10 to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering and 75 to 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b5xBX4; goo.gl/wGs9aM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

