FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 15, 2017 / 2:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Viacom and Charter Communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

* Viacom Inc - ‍Other terms of agreements were not disclosed​

* Viacom - Co, Charter also entered into partnership for co-production of new original content to premiere for subscribers on charter’s U.S. platform​

* Viacom -Charter to provide spectrum subscribers Viacom’s networks,including nickelodeon,mtv,comedy central, on spectrum select tier across its systems​

* Viacom -‍Companies to collaborate on anonymized viewership data use, advanced advertising opportunities, addressing unauthorized password sharing​

* Viacom Inc - ‍Additional Viacom networks will continue to be available on spectrum silver or spectrum gold tiers​

* Viacom - To distribute co-produced programming internationally and in additional domestic networks after charter’s premiere period​

* Viacom Inc - ‍Under agreement, Viacom’s Paramount television and Charter will jointly produce programming​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.