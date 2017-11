Nov 21 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc

* Viacom announces cash tender offers for up to $1.0 billion aggregate purchase price of certain outstanding debt securities

* Viacom Inc - ‍offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 19, 2017, unless extended or earlier terminated by Viacom​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: