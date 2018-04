BRIEF-Viacom Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.92

April 25 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* Q2 REVENUE $3.15 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $3.03 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BILLION IN QUARTER

* FILMED ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES DECREASED 17% TO $741 MILLION IN QUARTER

* PARAMOUNT PICTURES RETURNED TO PROFITABILITY IN QUARTER

* VIACOM - PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019

* RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MILLION IN QUARTER

* VIACOM - COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES ARE WELL UNDER WAY; ANTICIPATE MORE THAN $100 MILLION IN COST SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018

* NOW EXPECT OVER $300 MILLION IN RUN-RATE SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2019 RELATED TO COST TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES