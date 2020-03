BRIEF-Viacomcbs Inc - Withdrawing Previous Guidance As To Its 2020 Financial Results

March 27 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc:

* VIACOMCBS INC - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AS TO ITS 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* VIACOMCBS INC - REAFFIRMING EXPECTATION TO ACHIEVE $750 MILLION OF FULL RUN-RATE MERGER-RELATED COST SYNERGIES OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

* VIACOMCBS INC - REAFFIRMING EXPECTATION TO HAVE ABOUT 16 MILLION DOMESTIC STREAMING SUBSCRIBERS IN PAY AS IT EXITS 2020

* VIACOMCBS INC - EXPERIENCED PRODUCTION DELAYS, HAS SEEN INCREASED VIEWERSHIP ACROSS BROADCAST & CABLE PROPERTIES

* VIACOMCBS INC - REAFFIRMING ITS EXPECTATION TO HAVE ABOUT 30 MILLION MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS ON PLUTO TV AS IT EXITS 2020.

* VIACOMCBS - WORKING PROACTIVELY TO OFFSET PORTION OF ANTICIPATED REVENUE LOSSES THROUGH COST-SAVINGS INITIATIVES

* VIACOMCBS INC - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VIACOMCBS' BUSINESSES COULD BE MATERIAL TO OPERATING RESULTS, CASH FLOWS AND FINANCIAL POSITION Source text: bit.ly/2QMei8Q Further company coverage: