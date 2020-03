BRIEF-Viad Corp - CEO And President Of Pursuit Have Each Voluntarily Reduced Their Base Salary By 50%

March 26 (Reuters) - Viad Corp:

* VIAD CORP - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, STEVE W. MOSTER, AND PRESIDENT OF PURSUIT, DAVID W. BARRY, HAVE EACH VOLUNTARILY REDUCED THEIR BASE SALARY BY 50%

* VIAD CORP - ON MARCH 23, ANNOUNCED DUE TO CURRENT INDUSTRY-WIDE CONDITIONS, EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM HAS REDUCED BASE SALARIES

* VIAD CORP - CFO ELLEN INGERSOLL HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARILY REDUCE HER BASE SALARY BY 30%,

* VIAD - IMPLEMENTING COST REDUCTION ACTIONS, INCLUDING FURLOUGHS, MANDATORY UNPAID TIME OFF & SALARY REDUCTIONS FOR OTHER EMPLOYEES FOR UP TO 90 DAYS

* VIAD CORP - INTEND TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE, IMPLEMENT ADDITIONAL COST-CUTTING MEASURES AS IS NECESSARY