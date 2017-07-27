FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viad Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.37
July 27, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Viad Corp Q2 earnings per share $1.37

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Viad Corp

* Viad Corp delivers strong growth in 2017 second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $1.37

* Q2 revenue $364.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $347.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.22 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viad Corp - ‍2017 consolidated revenue is expected to increase by approximately 6% to 8% from 2016 full year revenue​

* Viad Corp - ‍2017 consolidated adjusted segment ebitda is expected to be in range of $153.5 million to $157.5 million​

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

