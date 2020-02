BRIEF-Viad Corp Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.31

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Viad Corp:

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.31

* VIAD - QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VIAD PER SHARE $0.31

* VIAD - DIFFICULT TO ASCERTAIN SEVERITY OR DURATION OF TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS AT THIS TIME

* VIAD - GUIDANCE ASSUMES CORONAVIRUS WILL HAVE MINIMAL IMPACT ON FIRST QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* VIAD - EXPECT 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW-DOUBLE DIGIT RATE FROM 2019 FULL YEAR REVENUE

* VIAD - EXPECT 2020 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $195 MILLION TO $206 MILLION, AS COMPARED TO $152.7 MILLION IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: