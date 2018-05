May 22 (Reuters) - Viad Corp:

* EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2wXnuj0) Further company coverage: