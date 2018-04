BRIEF-Viad Reports Q1 REVENUE $ 277.4 Mln

April 26 (Reuters) - Viad Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE $277.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $276.5 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49

* QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION

* EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE

* SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03

* EXPECT CONSOLIDATED 2018 FULL YEAR ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA TO BE IN RANGE OF $156.5 MILLION TO $160.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.52, REVENUE VIEW $276.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.73, REVENUE VIEW $1.33 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S