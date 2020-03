BRIEF-Viad Sees Q1 Revenue $275 Million To $290 Million

March 16 (Reuters) - Viad Corp:

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $275 MILLION TO $290 MILLION

* Q1 2020 GUIDANCE REDUCED, AND FULL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN

* SIGNIFICANTLY HEIGHTENED VIRUS CONCERNS DRIVE NEAR-TERM EVENT POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

* IN Q1 OF 2020, JANUARY AND FEBRUARY PERFORMANCE WAS IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.

* GES BUSINESS IS BEING IMPACTED BY NEAR-TERM EVENT POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS RESULTING FROM VIRUS CONCERNS

* CURRENTLY EXPECT GES’ Q1 REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $275 MILLION TO $290 MILLION

* EXPECT GES' Q1 ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO BE IN RANGE OF $5 MILLION TO $8 MILLION