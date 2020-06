June 2 (Reuters) - Vianet Group PLC:

* FY REVENUE ROSE 3.8 PERCENT TO 16.28 MILLION STG

* VIANET GROUP - BOARD DECIDED TO WITHDRAW RECOMMENDATION TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND DUE TO COVID-19

* VIANET GROUP - ASSUMED NO REDUCTION IN STAFF, BUT THIS WILL BE REVIEWED ON AN ONGOING BASIS DURING EASING OF LOCKDOWN AND RESUMPTION OF BUSINESS

* SMART ZONES WILL CONTINUE TO COMPLETE CUSTOMER TECHNOLOGY UPGRADE PROGRAMS THROUGH FY2021