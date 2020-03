March 19 (Reuters) - ViaSat Inc:

* VIASAT INC - RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND BUSINESS IS PERFORMING AS EXPECTED TO DATE

* VIASAT INC - EXPECTS Q4 RESULTS TO INCLUDE INITIAL IMPACTS TO REVENUE FROM COMMERCIAL AIR CONNECTIVITY BUSINESS

* VIASAT INC - GOVERNMENT SYSTEMS BUSINESS REMAINS SOLID, WITH CONTINUED FAVORABLE DEMAND TRENDS FOR ITS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, AND HEALTHY BACKLOG