May 23 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc:

* VIAVI ANNOUNCES PRIVATE EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS REGARDING OUTSTANDING 0.625% SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2033 AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF $225.0 MILLION OF NEW SENIOR CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023

* VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC - MAY REDEEM FOR CASH ALL OR ANY PORTION OF NEW NOTES, AT ITS OPTION, ON OR AFTER JUNE 1, 2021

* VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC - NEW NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023