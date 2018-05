May 3 (Reuters) - Viavi Solutions Inc:

* VIAVI ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.12

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* SEES Q4 2018 REVENUE $243 MILLION TO $267 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE $219.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $201.2 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 OPERATING MARGINS IN OSP ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN

* OPERATIONS EXPECTED TO REBOUND IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER, EXPECT VERY STRONG FIRST HALF FISCAL YEAR 2019 3D SENSING BUSINESS