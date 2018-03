BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY Net Income Up 9.2% At EUR 53.9 Million

March 21 (Reuters) - VIB VERMOEGEN AG:

* FY ‍REVENUE ROSE BY 5.0% TO EUR 83.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 79.5 MILLION)​

* FY EBIT ADJUSTED FOR VALUATION EFFECTS, ROSE BY 5.5% TO EUR 64.4 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 9.2% TO EUR 53.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 49.4 MILLION)

* ‍WISH TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 0.05 EUR OR 9.1% TO EUR 0.60 PER SHARE​

* ANTICIPATES FURTHER REVENUE GROWTH, COUPLED WITH A FURTHER INCREASE IN PROFITABILITY, FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO BETWEEN EUR 85.0 MILLION AND EUR 89.0 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT 2018 EBT WILL AMOUNT TO BETWEEN EUR 48.0 MILLION AND EUR 50.5 MILLION

* 2018 FFO ARE EXPECTED TO COME IN AT BETWEEN EUR 42.0 MILLION AND EUR 44.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)