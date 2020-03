BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen FY Revenue Up At EUR 91.0 Mln

March 25 (Reuters) - VIB VERMOEGEN Ag:

* IMPROVES EARNINGS AND PLANS A FURTHER DIVIDEND INCREASE

* DIVIDEND SET TO INCREASE FOR ELEVENTH TIME IN A ROW, WITH A PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.70 PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE INCREASES BY 4.8 PER CENT TO EUR 91.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: REVENUE OF BETWEEN EUR 91.0 MILLION AND EUR 97.0 MILLION IS EXPECTED

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBT IS EXPECTED TO REACH A LEVEL BETWEEN EUR 55.0 MILLION AND EUR 59.0 MILLION

* FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE TAX (EBT) RISE SHARPLY BY 8.2 PER CENT TO EUR 56.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: FFO (FUNDS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES) IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO BETWEEN EUR 48.0 MILLION AND EUR 52.0 MILLION

* POSSIBLE NEGATIVE EFFECTS DUE TO SPREAD OF CORONA VIRUS CAN NOT BE FORECASTED, ARE NOT PART OF THIS GUIDANCE