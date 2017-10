Aug 9 (Reuters) - VIB VERMOEGEN AG:

* ‍H1 OPERATING REVENUE UP BY 5.5% TO EUR 41.2 MILLION​

* ‍GUIDANCE CONFIRMED FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AS A WHOLE​

* ‍ADJUSTED FOR VALUATION EFFECTS, H1 EBIT CLIMBED BY 6.1% FROM EUR 30.2 MILLION TO EUR 32.1 MILLION​

* ‍H1 EBT GREW MUCH MORE STRONGLY BY 15.4% FROM EUR 20.0 MILLION TO EUR 23.0 MILLION.​

* ‍H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IMPROVED BY 13.4%, FROM EUR 19.3 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF EUR 21.8 MILLION​