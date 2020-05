BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen Q1 Adjusted EBT Up At EUR 14.6 Mln

May 13 (Reuters) - VIB VERMOEGEN AG:

* CONTINUES ITS SUCCESSFUL GROWTH TRAJECTORY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASES BY 4.0 PER CENT TO EUR 23.4 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBT CLIMBS BY 4.9 PER CENT TO EUR 14.6 MILLION

* FORECAST CONFIRMED FOR FULL FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME CAME IN AT EUR 12.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: FURTHER RISE IN REVENUE TO BETWEEN EUR 91.0 MILLION AND EUR 97.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBT, BEFORE VALUATION EFFECTS AND EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS, TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 55.0 MILLION AND EUR 59.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: FFO IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO BETWEEN EUR 48.0 MILLION AND EUR 52.0 MILLION