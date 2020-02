Feb 11 (Reuters) - Vibrant Group Ltd:

* UPDATES ON COURT ACTIONS BROUGHT BY CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP AGAINST PARTIES THAT INCLUDE MEMBERS OF BLACKGOLD GROUP

* COURT HAS RELEASED FOUR SEPARATE JUDGMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH RELEVANT COURT ACTIONS COMMENCED BY CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: