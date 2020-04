April 17 (Reuters) - VibroSense Dynamics AB:

* GETS “INTENTION TO GRANT” FOR NEW PATENT

* NEW PATENT EXTENDS CO’S IP-PROTECTION WITH 20 YEARS

* PATENT COVERS IMPORTANT PART OF CO’S MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTINUOUSLY MEASURING SKIN TEMPERATURE IN STUDY WITH VIBROSENSE METER II

* GETS "INTENTION TO GRANT" FROM THE SWEDISH PATENT OFFICE AND A POSITIVE OPINION FROM INTERNATIONAL PERCENT APPLICATION