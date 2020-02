Feb 14 (Reuters) - VibroSense Dynamics AB:

* Q2 OPERATING REVENUES SEK 202,283 VERSUS SEK 36,250 YEAR AGO

* Q2 LOSS AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS SEK 2.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO