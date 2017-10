Oct 10 (Reuters) - Vical Inc

* Vical announces completion of the Phase 3 ASP0113 CMV vaccine trial

* Vical Inc - ‍Astellas Pharma Inc. expects top-line data to be available in Q1 of 2018​

* Vical Inc - continues to provide Astellas with development, regulatory and manufacturing support for program​