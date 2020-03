BRIEF-Vicat Announces Impact Of Covid-19 On 2020 Financial Year

March 27 (Reuters) - Vicat SA:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ITS 2020 OUTLOOK NEEDS TO BE REVISED IN LIGHT OF POTENTIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S BUSINESS

* ADAPTATION MEASURES HAVE ALREADY BEEN IMPLEMENTED, IN PARTICULAR A PLAN TO CUT OPERATING COSTS AND DEFER NON-STRATEGIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* GROUP IS NOT ABLE AT THIS STAGE TO PROVIDE A PRECISE ASSESSMENT OF HOW ITS MARKETS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL DEVELOP OVER FULL YEAR IN 2020