BRIEF-Vicat H1 EBITDA down at 188 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - VICAT SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 188 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 1.25 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.24 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 40 MILLION VERSUS EUR 48 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2017, IN FRANCE VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO RISE VERY SLIGHTLY OVER FULL YEAR, WHILE PRICING ENVIRONMENT SHOULD CONTINUE TO IMPROVE

* FOR 2017, IN SWITZERLAND SALES SHOULD BENEFIT FROM A MORE FAVOURABLE BASE FOR COMPARISON IN SECOND SEMESTER

* FOR 2017 IN SWITZERLAND FY VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN STABLE AND PRICE ENVIRONMENT SHOULD BE BETTER THAN IN 2016

* FOR 2017, IN ITALY VOLUMES ARE LIKELY TO STABILIZE DURING YEAR AT A HISTORICALLY LOW LEVEL OF CONSUMPTION

* FOR 2017 IN UNITED STATES, VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO RISE FURTHER, IN LINE WITH RATE OF SECTOR RECOVERY IN COUNTRY

* FOR 2017 IN TURKEY SELLING PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE

* FOR 2017 IN WEST AFRICA, MARKET IS LIKELY TO REMAIN WELL-ORIENTED IN 2017 AND SHOULD ENABLE GROUP TO RECOVER VOLUMES THAT WERE LAGGING IN FIRST SEMESTER

* FOR 2017, IN EGYPT, FOLLOWING CURRENCY DEVALUATION IN NOVEMBER 2016, GROUP EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO DETERIORATE SIGNIFICANTLY

* FOR 2017, GROUP EXPECTS TO RECORD AN IMPROVEMENT IN ITS PERFORMANCE, AND REITERATES ITS OBJECTIVE OF STRONG CASH GENERATION AND OF REDUCTION IN ITS LEVEL OF DEBT

* IN A YEAR THAT SHOULD BE CHARACTERIZED BY A VERY STRONG SEASONALITY EFFECT, VICAT NOW EXPECTS TO BENEFIT FROM A MARKED PROGRESSION IN ITS ACTIVITIES IN SECOND SEMESTER