BRIEF-Vicat Maintains 2019 Dividend

April 3 (Reuters) - VICAT SA:

* THE TWELVE COUNTRIES IN WHICH THE GROUP OPERATES ARE AFFECTED BY THE COVID19 EPIDEMIC WITH DELAYED LEVELS OF IMPACT IN TIME

* AT THIS STAGE, ALL GROUP’S CEMENT PLANTS ARE OPERATING, EXCLUDING TWO PLANTS IN INDIA

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THERE IS VERY HIGH VOLATILITY IN ACTIVITY

* IN FRANCE, AFTER A VERY SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE CONFINEMENT PERIOD, BUSINESS IS SLOWLY RECOVERING, WITH THE REOPENING OF TRADING AND THE SLOWER REOPENING OF CONSTRUCTION SITES

* MAINTAINS THE DIVIDEND AT €1.50 PER SHARE