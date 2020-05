BRIEF-Vicat Q1 Sales Up At EUR 615 Mln, Expects Decrease In EBITDA Over Full Year

May 5 (Reuters) - Vicat SA:

* Q1 SALES 615.5 MILLION EUR

* VICAT: FIRST-QUARTER 2020 SALES

* LIMITED IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OVER QUARTER AS A WHOLE, BUT SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS IN FRANCE, ITALY AND INDIA AT END OF PERIOD

* POSITIVE PRICE TRENDS OVERALL

* CONSOLIDATED SALES UP +2.6% IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, STABLE AT CONSTANT SCOPE AND EXCHANGE RATES (+0.2%)

* IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020, THE VICAT GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED SALES CAME TO €615.5 MILLION

* GROUP EXPECTS A DECREASE IN EBITDA OVER FULL YEAR.

* AT 31 MARCH 2020, GROUP’S SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY WAS EUR 2,486 MILLION AND NET DEBT STOOD AT EUR 1,394 MILLION, FROM EUR 1,410 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2019

