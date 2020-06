BRIEF-Vicat Says May Business Levels Showed Improvement

June 24 (Reuters) - Vicat SA:

* PROVIDED AN UPDATE ON BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC IN REGIONS WHERE IT OPERATES

* BUSINESS LEVELS IN MAY 2020 SHOWED A MARKED IMPROVEMENT ON THOSE RECORDED IN MARCH AND APRIL 2020

* GROUP REITERATES THAT BEYOND ITS FREE CASH FLOWS, ITS FINANCING REQUIREMENTS ARE CURRENTLY COVERED BY SECURED UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITIES

* ON COVID-19: IN MAY, LEVEL OF ACTIVITY CONTINUED TO IMPROVE IN FRANCE, ENDING AT A LEVEL SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN THAT RECORDED AT END OF MAY 2019

* IN THIS CLIMATE, ADAPTATION MEASURES HAVE ALREADY BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY WAY OF A PLAN TO CUT OPERATING COSTS AND DEFER NON-STRATEGIC CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

* TO RELOCATE REGISTERED OFFICES TO ISLE D’ABEAU, OPERATIONAL CENTRE OF GROUP, CLOSE TO LYON, THAT WILL WELCOME CORPORATE TEAMS IN SEPTEMBER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)