April 30 (Reuters) - VICI Properties Inc:

* VICI PROPERTIES INC SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO INTEREST RATE SWAP TRANSACTIONS - SEC FILING

* VICI PROPERTIES INC - INTEREST RATE SWAP TRANSACTIONS HAVING AN NOTIONAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BILLION Source : bit.ly/2HCnx8Z Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)