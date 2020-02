Feb 19 (Reuters) - Vicinity Centres:

* 2H FY20 PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* NOVEL CORONAVIRUS HAVING AN INCREASING IMPACT ON GLOBAL TRAVEL, TRADE AND CONSEQUENTLY NEAR-TERM ECONOMIC GROWTH EXPECTATIONS

* SEEN MATERIAL DECLINE IN FOOT TRAFFIC AT SOME OF KEY CENTRES SINCE LATE JAN 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, WHICH IS IMPACTING SALES