BRIEF-Vicinity Centres Says Withdraws FY20 Earnings And Distribution Guidance

March 19 (Reuters) - Vicinity Centres:

* VICINITY WITHDRAWS FY20 EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE

* FY20 EARNINGS & DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE WITHDRAWN FOLLOWING ESCALATION OF COVID-19 & INCREASED UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING IMPACT

* GIVEN VOLATILE MARKET CONDITIONS, SECURITIES BUY-BACK PROGRAM HAS BEEN SUSPENDED

* CURRENTLY OPERATING WELL WITHIN COVENANTS & HAVE $1.3 BILLION OF UNDRAWN FACILITIES

* WITHDRAWING BOTH FY20 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) PER SECURITY EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE